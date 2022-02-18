Kuwait’s new travel regulations explained

The following are the new travel regulations that Kuwait will adopt on passengers of all nationalities starting from February 20, 2022:



Fully vaccinated:

– No PCR prior to arrival.

– No PCR on arrival.

– No quarantine after arrival.



Partially vaccinated:

– No PCR prior to arrival.

– Must quarantine for seven days that can be ended with a negative PCR test done upon arrival.

Unvaccinated:

– Must carry out a PCR test not more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

– Must quarantine for seven days and carry out a PCR test on the seventh day, and can leave quarantine if the result comes back negative.

*Children under 16 are exempt from the procedures.

Note:

– Fully vaccinated people are those who have taken three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Kuwaiti authorities, or two doses as long as nine months haven’t passed since the date of the second dose, or have recovered from COVID-19 for not more than three months.

– Partially vaccinated people are those who have not taken a booster shot nine months after taking their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Kuwaiti authorities.

– Unvaccinated people are those who have not recieved a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Kuwaiti authorities, or have not completed their vaccination.