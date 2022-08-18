Kuwait’s PACI wins second ISO certificate

Kuwait: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) announced on Thursday that it had won for the second time, the (ISO/ IEC 27001:2013) certificate for information security management.

In a statement, PACI said that this certificate, which is valid for three years, includes providing the highest international standers for all authority systems, especially in the data security, protection programs, facility security and safety.

The authority added that this achievement is the result of efforts to protect its data and ensure its information security system.

The PACI stated that fulfilling all the regulatory and security requirements for these systems is part of being an information bank that contains the data of all individuals and entities, boasting that its obtainment of this certificate since 2013, is “valuable and unique distinction for the authority.”