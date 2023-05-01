Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to UN values ties with IFRC

Geneva: Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain said on Monday that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) values the distinguished relations with Kuwait.

This was in a statement by Al-Hain to KUNA after his meeting with the Secretary General of IFRC Jagan Chapagain at the headquarters of the UN office in Geneva.

The meeting dealt with the humanitarian situation in areas of crises and disasters, the programs offered by IFRC to alleviate the suffering of the victims, cooperation with IFRC in the concerned areas, and ways of joint cooperation, Al-Hain added.

Kuwait is keen on cooperating with various international humanitarian organizations considering that humanitarian work is of utmost importance, especially with the high occurrence of disasters, he explained.