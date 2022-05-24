Kuwait’s political leadership keen to support security system in the country: First Deputy PM

DOHA: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed Tuesday the supreme political leadership’s keenness on supporting the security system in the State of Kuwait with the latest devices and technologies to enhance security, safety and stability in the country. In a statement to the press following his participation at the opening of the Security and Safety Exhibition (Milipol Qatar 2022), Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf said that the event provides an opportunity to view the latest high-tech equipment, devices and systems for detection and prevention.

The exhibition gained great importance by attracting major international companies specialized in security technologies and equipment, in addition to events, workshops and seminars that contribute to the exchange of information and experiences and enrich security work, he said. He explained, the exhibition is being held amid the growing demand for innovative solutions and advanced defense systems to meet the complex challenges facing the internal security sector and the high rates of cyber threats.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, to participate in the exhibition at the invitation of the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani. 30 countries from around the world and more than 240 delegations participate in the event. Milipol Qatar 2022 succeeded in establishing its distinguished position as a leading international and regional actor in the field of internal security and civil defense.

In the meantime, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa to discuss security coordination. The meeting took place in Doha, on the sidelines of the opening of the Milipol Qatar 2022 exhibition. During the meeting, both sides affirmed the deep bilateral ties, and tackled subjects of common interest, information exchange and cooperative exercises between Kuwait and Qatar. – KUNA