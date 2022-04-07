Kuwait’s RIHS carries out Ramadan food projects in Jordan

AMMAN: Kuwait’s Revival of Islamic Heritage Society (RIHS) has implemented the “Iftar for the Fasting” and “Ramadan Food Basket” projects for 2022 for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanian families in different regions in northern Jordan. Director General of the Jordanian Charitable Society, the implementing agency of the two projects, Khaled Nawasra said Thursday that the two projects, which came with a generous donation from the Kuwaiti RIHS, targeted Syrian refugees living in the cities and towns of Ramtha, Al-Naima and Sahel Horan in Irbid governorate.

The “Iftar for the Fasting” project benefited over 500 widows and orphans living in residential complexes, as well as hundreds of Syrian refugee families, which included the distribution of hot ready-made meals, with a total of 5,000 meals being distributed throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Nawasra added. The “Food Basket” project was also implemented, targeting Jordanian families of widows, orphans and the poor in those areas, he stated, pointing out that 144 food baskets have been distributed so far, containing basic foodstuffs that suffice the small and medium size families for nearly a full month.

Nawasra underlined the keenness of the Arab committee of the Kuwaiti RIHS to alleviate the suffering of hundreds of deprived families amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and its negative effects on societies. The charitable RIHS projects in Jordan, over the course of 10 years, targeted the sectors of health, education, rehabilitation and decent living, as it benefited deprived Jordanian and Syrian families, he explained. – KUNA