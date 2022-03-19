Kuwait’s Speaker participates in Arab geopolitical group meeting

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim participated yesterday in the coordination meeting of the Arab geopolitical group, on the sidelines of the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Conference in Indonesia. The meeting, which was chaired by the President of the Arab Parliamentary Union, Bahraini Parliament Speaker Fawzia Zainal, discussed the importance of intensifying the efforts of the Arab parliamentary movement in order to overcome obstacles and find appropriate solutions to Arab files, Al-Dostor news network said in a statement.

The meeting covered topics and issues to be discussed at the Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) Conference, along with ways of unifying and coordinating relevant positions. Also during the meeting, MP Dr Obaid Al-Mutairi was chosen uncontested as a representative of the Arab group in the emergency item drafting committee of the IPU Conference.

The meeting was also attended by MP Dr Hamad Al-Matar and Secretary General of the National Assembly Adel Al-Loughani. Al-Ghanim and his accompanying delegation arrived in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday, to participate in the IPU Conference, which will start on Sunday and continue until March 24. – KUNA