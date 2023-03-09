Kuwait’s ‘top priority’: Government celebrates women’s contribution

KUWAIT: The development sector of the social affairs ministry, in cooperation with Supreme Council for Family Affairs, celebrated International Women’s Day on Thursday under the slogan “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” at Millennium Hotel, where an exhibition was held for those interested in women’s affairs and productive families.

In a video speech, Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs Mai Al-Baghli said International Women’s Day is an annual day to appreciate and respect women all over the world and consider their active role and participation with men in all aspects of life that contribute to the development of countries.

“Kuwaiti women proved themselves in all the fields they worked in, where they received top priority in the interests of our leadership and government,” Baghli said. “We are proud of the achievements of Kuwaiti women. Kuwait looks forward with great optimism to a bright future for them, especially with our strong determination and great ambition towards empowering her to prove her worth as an equal partner to men in building society.” Baghli emphasized the role of Kuwaiti women, supporting their involvement in the community and achieving their demands, especially for the new generation of women who have special concerns that must be taken into account when applying any policy or developing plans to empower them and obtain all their civil, political, economic and social rights.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mutairi affirmed the ministry’s keenness to support women with legislation and laws that serve and care for them. “The ministry makes sure to give benefits to Kuwaiti women over 65 years old as well as empowering non-working women as part of a governmental initiative to let them enter the labor market by training them and supporting their small businesses,” he said. Mutairi noted the ministry continues to support women, following directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs Dr Maryam Al-Azmi said in her speech that the council seeks to create a safe environment for women. “The council is working on preparing initiatives and action plans to support women, eliminating discrimination against women and preparing a national strategy for the family,” she said.

She indicated the council is working to unify data related to domestic violence to study indicators and find solutions to violence in Kuwait, in addition, to protecting the family, strengthening its bonds, confronting everything related to domestic violence, approving executive plans and reviewing legislation related to women.