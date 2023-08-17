Land force holds lecture

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Army Land Force on Thursday organized a lecture entitled ‘The Art of Leadership’. The lecture was delivered by the commander of the force, Major General Mohammed Al-Suwait, with the participation of the commander of the ground forces of the US Central Command, Lieutenant General Patrick Frank.

The Ministry of Defense said in a press release that the lecture is aimed at exchanging field and administrative experiences and raising awareness of the concepts of leadership at different levels. – KUNA