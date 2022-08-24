Launch of PLAYHERA MENA platform, powered by Zain Esports, offering over 50 popular games

Riyadh: Zain, the leading mobile telecom innovator in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa announces the launch of the PLAYHERA MENA esports and gaming platform, having unveiled a joint venture collaboration between Zain Group, Zain KSA and PLAYHERA Global, at the beginning of this year.

PLAYHERA MENA will primarily host own- and third-party esports tournaments, while also supporting ancillary activities such as cloud gaming, content hosting, e-commerce, and merchandise sales. With the speed and stability of the network being further boosted by Zain’s award-winning 4G, 5G and fiber infrastructure, the user experience is set to be second-to-none.

To mark the launch of the platform, Zain Esports will conduct a regionwide PUBG Mobile league from August 29 to October 3, 2022, expecting more than 7000 enthusiastic gamers from across the MENA region to participate.

Zain Esports’ success in attracting and engaging gamers will bolster PLAYHERA MENA’s efforts to leverage and expand its existing 150,000 global player base. The multi-faceted gaming social hub will help various industry stakeholders to converge and engage, with over 50 popular esports and other competitive games on offer, including popular titles such as Fortnite; Valorant; PUBG Mobile; FIFA 22; Rocket League; and Call of Duty Warzone.

Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, Zain KSA CEO said, “The MENA is one of the fastest-growing gaming regions in the world and we are committed to fostering the growth of the ecosystem and unlocking the many opportunities that will arise for the benefit of all industry participants. We are enthusiastic to bring this platform to market and are certain that PLAYHERA MENA will further uplift and electrify this high-growth sector.”

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group’s Chief Investment & Digital Officer commented, “Through Zain Esports, we have an impressive ecosystem already established, and we expect it to evolve and grow exponentially as we empower PLAYHERA MENA’s regional gaming ambitions. This joint venture enables Zain operations across our markets to efficiently connect with the gamer community and offer the best-in-class products and services that they need.”

Naif Mulaeb, CEO of PLAYHERA Global commented, “We are proud to be a Saudi brand that has expanded across the region with such an esteemed partner in Zain Esports which shares the same passion and enthusiasm for gaming. Developed by gamers for gamers, the PLAYHERA MENA platform will offer countless opportunities to organize competitions, drive engagement, and socialize with like-minded individuals. We are confident PLAYHERA MENA will reach impressive heights as we delight regional gamers with the best experience possible across the entire esports ecosystem.”

More on Zain Esports

Zain Esports’ presence as a gaming powerhouse engaging with gamers and youth across the region is creating an ecosystem that reduces reliance on traditional telco services and opens opportunities for fast-growing and lucrative digital services and online gaming. Gaming is one of the largest use cases for mobile and home broadband services and is assisting Zain operating companies connect to the gaming community through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The growth of Zain Esports has seen it host no fewer than 16 flagship tournaments since its establishment in November 2020, attracting over 18,000 gaming participants, over 50 million social media impressions, and 6 million engagements on its Twitch, YouTube and other social media channels.

The PLAYHERA MENA platform is available to all gamers across the region, uniting esports amateurs, professionals, teams, fans, organizers and sponsors under one roof. https://playhera.com/tournaments/