Lawmaker proposes up to KD 700 monthly pay for stay-at-home wives

MP Majed Al-Mutairi proposed a monthly salary for stay-at-home wives that varies depending on the person’s academic degree.

The proposal stipulates paying married non-working Kuwaiti women a monthly financial assistance of KD 700 for holders of a Master’s degree or higher, KD 600 for university Bachelor’s degree or Diploma holders, KD 550 for high school degree holders and KD 500 for holders of an intermediate school degree or below.

In order to be entitled to receive the pay, the woman must still be married and must have no personal source income, according to the proposal.