Lawmakers urge premier to embrace reforms package

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A group of MPs yesterday called on the new Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah to embrace a package of reforms that includes a list of legislation proposed by experts and youth activists. Sheikh Ahmad was on Sunday named by the Amir to form the new Cabinet following the resignation of the outgoing prime minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah over lingering disputes with opposition MPs.

The new Cabinet will supervise a plan to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh polls as promised by the Amir a few weeks ago. In a joint statement, MPs also called on all sections of the society to cooperate and coordinate to create a common platform to jointly build the future Kuwait.

The lawmakers also stressed their commitment to a package of reforms proposed by a parliamentary bloc several months ago which calls for extensive legal, legislative, economic, election and political reforms and urged the new premier to adopt it. A large number of MPs have welcomed the appointment of Sheikh Ahmad, the son of HH the Amir, as the new prime minister and urged him to fight corruption and adopt reforms.

Meanwhile, lawmakers expressed optimism that the new PM will be able to take Kuwait out of ongoing political disputes that stalled reforms and development and vowed to lend him all cooperation needed. Opposition lawmakers, who were at loggerheads with the outgoing prime minister, were overjoyed by the appointment of Sheikh Ahmad.MP Saud Al-Mutairi expressed the hope that the new head of government will succeed to “build a new Kuwait”.