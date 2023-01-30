Lebanon signs oil and gas deals with QatarEnergy

BEIRUT: Lebanon signed on Sunday two oil and natural gas exploration deals in its territorial waters in partnership with QatarEnergy, French TotalEnergies, and Italy’s Eni Energy Company. During the signing ceremony, head of the Lebanese caretaker government Prime Minister Najib Mikati said TotalEnergies and Eni would both own 35 percent of the shares each, while QatarEnergies would have 30 percent.

In case of discovery, the process would be accelerated to provide necessary energy supplies to the Lebanese market, he added. On his part, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi-Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs as well as Managing Director and CEO of QatarEnergy-affirmed that Qatar was eager to support Lebanon in its quest to develop its economy.

Similarly, both TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyann and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi expressed alike sentiments of support towards Lebanon and also affirmed that the deals came in a crucial time for the global economy. – KUNA