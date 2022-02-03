Liberation Tower’s observation deck opens from Feb 6

By Shakir Reshamwala

KUWAIT: After years of being closed to the public, the Liberation Tower’s observation deck will open to visitors from Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, Communications Ministry Undersecretary Kholoud Al-Shehab announced yesterday. The observation deck – at a height of 150 meters – offers breathtaking views of Kuwait City and surrounding areas. An exhibition on the history of telecommunications in Kuwait is also being held at the Liberation Tower this month. The exhibition showcases Kuwait’s postal services and collections of telecom devices.

Entry to the Liberation Tower is free, but visitors have to register online in advance. They also have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The morning session from 9 am to 1 pm is for foreign diplomats, official delegations and students of public, private and special needs schools. The evening session is for the public from 3 pm to 8 pm on weekdays and from 2 pm to 8 pm on weekends.

A maximum of five tickets can be selected per booking. Each ticket contains a unique QR code to enter the Liberation Tower, in addition to the ticket number. A copy of the ticket will also be sent to the visitor’s email and can be downloaded in pdf format. The COVID vaccination certificate has to be presented at the entrance and all health ministry safety guidelines and regulations have to be followed. Parking spaces will be allocated for visitors behind the tower and buses will take them to the entrance.

The Liberation Tower is an iconic landmark in the heart of Kuwait City, owned and operated by the ministry of communications. It is a splendor of engineering and architectural design, and a masterpiece and unique landmark in Kuwait. Tickets can be booked at www.liberationtower.com or by contacting the public relations department of the ministry of communications at 99805770 for reservations.