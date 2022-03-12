Link between stomach bacteria and COVID

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Internist, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist Dr Wafaa Al-Hashash said there is a close link between the novel coronavirus and the stomach bacteria Helicobacter pylori. Dr Hashash said COVID-19 affects the body and gets linked to ACE2 receptors that are mostly in the digestive system. So when someone with H pylori is infected with COVID-19, they can experience digestive system symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and weight loss.

Dr Hashash said recent studies showed that Helicobacter pylori increases the number of receptors on the digestive system cell walls, so infection by COVID-19 leads to a drop in immunity and increases the activities of H pylori. She said H pylori is widespread in the world with around 4.4 billion people worldwide infected with it. The rate of recovery is up to 80 percent, yet it can infect the same person again even after it is eradicated.

Dr Hashash said the rate of its prevalence in Kuwait matches that of the world, as there are more than 2 million persons infected with it in Kuwait, both citizens and residents. She said H pylori reaches the stomach through food or unclean hands, and can also get there by eating unwashed vegetables and fruits. She said one has to care for personal hygiene and wash hands well when preparing food, while those suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms should be treated to prevent infecting the rest of the family, besides strictly following the treatment plan.