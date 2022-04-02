Long queues at grocery stores as Ramadan begins

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The first day of Ramadan started with long queues at grocery stores, a dearth of trolleys and empty shelves as consumers stocked up on Ramadan products. Kuwait Times investigated and compared prices of some basic commodities at co-ops and supermarkets, and discovered that prices varied from one store to another. The products include eggs, milk, frozen and fresh chicken, fresh meat, flour, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, lemons and cucumbers.

Supermarket 1

* Eggs: KD 1.140

* Milk: KD 1.210 for 2.85 litres

* Frozen chicken: KD 1.030 for 1100 gm

* Fresh chicken: KD 0.975 for 1000 gm

* Fresh meat (South Africa): KD 3.690 per kilo

* Flour: Sold out

* Tomatoes: KD 0.795 per kilo

* Lemons: KD 0.495 per kilo

* Cucumbers: KD 0.395 per kilo

* Potatoes: KD 0. 195 per kilo

* Onions: KD 0.295 per kilo

Supermarket 2

* Eggs: KD 0.950

* Milk: KD 0.990 for 3 litres

* Frozen chicken: KD 0.600 for 1200 gm

* Fresh chicken: KD 1.235 for 1000 gm

* Fresh meat (New Zealand): KD 3.190 per kilo

* Flour: KD 0.160

* Tomatoes: KD 0.795 per kilo

* Lemons: KD 0.645 per kilo

* Cucumbers: KD 0.495 per kilo

* Potatoes: KD 0.395 per kilo

* Onions: KD 0.210 per kilo

Supermarket 3

* Eggs: KD 0.775

* Milk: KD 1.100 for 2.85 litres

* Frozen chicken: KD 0.75 for 1000 gm

* Fresh chicken: KD 1.400 for 1000 gm

* Fresh meat (Georgia): KD 3.990 per kilo

* Flour: KD 0.160

* Tomatoes: KD 0.795 per kilo

* Lemons: KD 0.450 per kilo

* Cucumbers: KD 0.395 per kill

* Potatoes: 0.430 per kilo

* Onions: KD 0.295 per kilo

Yarmouk Co-op

* Eggs: KD 1.100

* Milk: KD 0.940 for 2 litres

* Frozen chicken: KD 1.030 for 1100 gm

* Fresh chicken: KD 0.975 for 1000 gm

* Fresh meat (Arabian): KD 4 per kilo

* Flour: KD 0.145

* Tomatoes: KD 0.730 per kilo

* Lemons: KD 0.575 per kilo

* Cucumbers: KD 0.88 box

* Potatoes: KD 0.440 per kilo

* Onions: KD 0.330 per kilo

Kaifan Co-op

* Eggs: KD 1.100

* Milk: KD 0.940 for 2 litres

* Frozen chicken: KD 0.945 for 1100 gm

* Fresh chicken: KD 1.550 for 1200 gm

* Fresh meat (South Africa): KD 3.500 per kilo

* Flour: KD 0.150

* Tomatoes: KD 0.695 per kilo

* Lemons: KD 0.550 per kilo

* Cucumbers: KD 0.330 per kill

* Potatoes: KD 0.395 per kilo

* Onions: KD 0.330 per kilo

Khaldiya Co-op

* Eggs: KD 0.750

* Milk: KD 0.990 for 3 litres

* Frozen chicken: Sold out

* Fresh chicken: KD 1.550 for 1100 gm

* Fresh meat (South Africa): KD 3.500 per kilo

* Flour: KD 0.145

* Tomatoes: KD 0.739 per kilo

* Lemons: KD 0.550 per kilo

* Cucumbers: KD 0.395 per kilo

* Potatoes: KD 0.265 per kilo

* Onions: KD 0.295 per kilo

Consumers in Kuwait are complaining of unreasonable price rises with the beginning of Ramadan, especially as demand for food increases in the holy month. Wafaa Humoud told Kuwait Times that prices have gone up by 100 percent. “The prices of vegetables and fruits have increased insanely. Our basic needs are too expensive to be bought from our co-op,” she said.

Abdulaziz Suleiman agreed with Humoud, saying prices always increase on the first day of Ramadan, as there is a noticeable spike in the prices of vegetables and fruits compared to other consumer goods. “I have noticed the increase in the price of tomatoes, where a large tomato box did not exceed 900 fils, but it has now reached KD 3,” he told Kuwait Times.

Suleiman added he relies on “Ramadan baskets”, boxes of basic items that cooperative societies provide to shareholders at low prices. “The Ramadan basket will only be enough for half the month, then we will be affected by high prices again,” he rued. Umm Abdullah was amazed by the Ramadan offers at Khaldiya Cooperative Society. “Prices at Surra Co-op are much more expensive than in Khaldiya. This is my first time grocery shopping outside my area, and I’m glad I did it, as I got the chance to get better deals,” she said.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shuraian had assured that food prices are “stable and will not be affected by any changes,” stressing the government’s “full commitment” on that matter. This came at the Food Security Conference on Thursday, where Shuraian expressed confidence in the country’s strategic reserve of essential food supplies and in its national institutions, making clear that food security in Kuwait is “strong”. Meanwhile, Acting Director of Kuwait Port Authority Bader Al-Enezi, pointed out that port traffic is “flowing as usual” with ships docking and smoothly unloading in accordance with international standards.