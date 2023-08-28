LOYAC interns show their creativity by organizing event for Zain staff

Kuwait: The Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) recently hosted a special event for staff that was fully organized, supervised, and managed by high school trainees enrolled in LOYAC’s ‘Darb’ internship program. The students spent 6 weeks interning at Zain’s various departments, and the company empowered them to showcase their skills and apply what they learned in a real-world project.

Zain’s support to ‘Darb’ came in line with its long-term strategic partnership with LOYAC, the leading youth empowerment non-profit. This year, the partnership extends to 19 years, and through it Zain supports a plethora of social programs targeting children, young people, high school students, and college graduates. These initiatives cover a number of competencies to prepare trainees for their future careers, and include entrepreneurship, internship, part time, volunteer, and other programs.

In partnership with LOYAC, Zain supported the ‘Darb’ internship program, where it welcomed a number of bright highschoolers who spent 6 weeks interning at the company’s various departments and divisions. During this period, the trainees gained invaluable business and personal experiences that unleashed their creativities, skills, and passions, and helped prepare them for their future careers.

At the program’s end, ZINC hosted this wonderful social activity that was attended by Zain employees who were keen on showing their support to the students. Not only did the company recognize the trainees for their hard work but took the extra step to give them the opportunity to apply their experience into a real-world project. Zain presented the students with financial support and mentored them to bring their ideas to reality.

The trainees fully organized, supervised, and managed the event, which was themed around the end of the summer vacation season. Their tasks included planning the project, brainstorming ideas, setting up the agenda, branding the venue, marketing the event, contacting suppliers, managing the budget, supervising the installation process, welcoming guests, and more. The experience helped them upskill their talents in project management, marketing, PR, procurement, HR, and more.

Zain and LOYAC’s strategic partnership extends to 19 years of successful programs and initiatives that empowered thousands of ambitious Kuwaiti youth in business, volunteering, and academic projects. Zain considers this a great achievement that truly reflects the strength and resilience of the collaboration ecosystem between the private sector and non-profit organizations in empowering Kuwaiti youth.

LOYAC is a non-profit organization established in Kuwait in 2002 with the aim of empowering the youth to become impactful leaders in the society, offering a broad range of unique programs that fall under a model integrating community, professional, and life empowerments. LOYAC operates in Kuwait, Lebanon, Yemen, and Jordan, and has empowered over 3.5 million young people since its inception.