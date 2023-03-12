Loyac’s “Green Path” celebrates second batch of graduates

KUWAIT: Loyac’s arts academy “LAPA” has graduated its second batch of student s who participated in the “Green Path” program which signifies Loyac’s keenness to improve environmental awareness about climate change and its effects on Kuwait and the world in general.

The 72-hour intensive training program started last year in cooperation with “Youth of Shamiyah” within the “Green Spaces” strategy adopted by Loyac. Under the sponsorship of Boursa Kuwait, LAPA celebrated the graduation of 24 male and female students between the ages of 16 and 25. Certificates were distributed according to the number of theoretical and practical training hours in the reserve as well as the achievements made in the field of reducing fossil fuel consumption, soil preparation for agriculture, plant propagation skills, waste management and sorting among others.

Head of Loyac’s administrative council Faraa Al-Saqqaf said: “It is the first program of its kind in Kuwait that will achieve a leap in environmental awareness and will contribute to the creation and development of environmental cadres specialized in the agricultural field, through practical means witnessed by the reserve.”

“At the initiative of Adiba Al-Fahad, who thanks to her management, supervision, training and experience in the agricultural sector, the youth were able to gain experience in the basics and pass the hours required to hold the certificate of ‘environmental protector’. The private sector, represented by the Kuwait Boursa, had a vital role in financing the costs of the program, as well as the government sector, represented by the Ministry of Youth, had an active contribution by providing the garden, which provided students with a space to complete their environmental and agricultural work,” she added.

Nasser Al-Sanousi, director of the marketing and institutional communication at Kuwait Boursa said: “The stock exchange’s support for this initiative stems from its firm belief that protecting the natural environment is a priority for the company and its employees. Although the stock exchange does not operate in an environmentally sensitive sector, it is aware of the impact of its operations on the environment and the importance of addressing environmental issues as a collective responsibility in which all members of society participate.”

“Therefore, we are committed to keeping the environmental impact of its operations to a minimum, as well as constantly improving the company’s environmental management practices to reduce energy and other resource consumption, in addition to promoting recycling in its operations and encouraging its employees to adopt responsible environmental behaviors,” he added.

After receiving a shield of appreciation from Saqqaf, the representative of the Public Authority for Youth and Director of the Voluntary Work Department at the Authority, Walid Al-Ansari, expressed his deep happiness in cooperating with Lapa, wishing that the reserve would become one of the landmarks of Kuwait in volunteer and environmental work.

Adiba Al-Fahad expressed her great pride in the participating students and their remarkable achievements saying: “It was an honor to work with the rising generation, and I hope that the experience will be beneficial to them at the local and global levels.