Lukaku gives Inter Champions League victory over 10-man Porto

Milan: Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score a late winner as Inter Milan beat visiting Porto 1-0 on Wednesday in a Champions League last 16, first leg match.

Lukaku replaced Edin Dzeko early in the second half, and set up chances for Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez.

Momentum swung Inter’s way when Otavio was shown a second yellow card in the 78th minute and Lukaku struck in the 86th minute. After his header hit the post, the striker buried the rebound.

The return leg is in Portugal on March 14.