LuLu Financial Holdings opens 34th branch in Kuwait

KUWAIT: LuLu Financial holdings – a global financial services conglomerate specializing in cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange, on Sunday opened its 284thglobal branch and 34th LuLu Exchange branch in Kuwait at Warehouse Mall. The new branch marks the company’s expansion strategy for Kuwait, in line with the region’s economic progress.

The branch was inaugurated by Dr Matar Hamed Hlais Almkasafa Al-Nehyadi, Ambassador of UAE to Kuwait in the presence of MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman & Managing Director of LuLu Group International, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, and other senior management of the country operations. The event was also attended by other dignitaries including Belinda Lewis, Ambassador of UK to Kuwait, Dr Manelisi George, Ambassador of South Africa to Kuwait and Dr Saleh bin Amer Alkharusi, Ambassador of Oman to Kuwait.

Sharing his thoughts on the sidelines of the inauguration, Adeeb Ahamed said, “Kuwait has been a cornerstone of our operations from the very beginning, and the unwavering trust and support we’ve received from our valued customers continues to drive us. Our commitment to Kuwait is resolute as we expand our presence, aligning with the nation’s aspirations to achieve financial inclusion.

This new branch not only brings us closer to our customers but also serves as an engagement hub, facilitating their seamless transition to digital payment solutions. We extend our gratitude to the government and regulators for fostering an environment that nurtures digital innovation and advances sector growth.”

LuLu Exchange – which is among Kuwait’s leading financial services providers, presently provides cross-border payments, currency exchange and value-added services in a timely, transparent and reliable manner through its network of branches and mobile payments app – LuLu Money. The app is highly rated for its security and convenience and is fully aligned with Kuwait’s digital transformation efforts.