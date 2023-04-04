LuLu Hypermarket and Namma Charity partner to provide Iftar meals

KUWAIT: LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait and Namma Charity have partnered to provide free Iftar meal kits to indigent people all over Kuwait during the entire period of Ramadan. The partnership between LuLu Hypermarket and Namma Charity is a testament to their commitment to give back to the community and help those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative is expected to support a number of families in Kuwait by providing them with a source of relief during Ramadan. Speaking on the partnership, a spokesperson for LuLu Hypermarket said, “We are proud to partner with Namma Charity to provide free Iftar meal kits to those in need throughout Kuwait. Our aim is to ensure that families can break their fast with dignity and ease, and we hope that our initiative will make a significant impact on their lives.”

Meanwhile, a representative from Namma Charity said, “We are grateful for the support of LuLu Hypermarket, and we are committed to ensuring that the Iftar meal kits reach those who are in the greatest need across Kuwait. We believe that this partnership will make a significant difference in the lives of the families that we support.”

The partnership between LuLu Hypermarket and Namma Charity is an excellent example of how the private sector can work with non-profit organizations to make a positive impact in the community. The initiative is expected to make a significant difference in the lives of the families that it supports, and is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to their social responsibility.