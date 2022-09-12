LuLu Hypermarket celebrates ‘PonnOnam 2022’ promotion

KUWAIT: Retail giant, LuLu Hypermarket celebrated a week-long ‘PonnOnam 2022’ promotion that ran from 6 to 13 Sept at all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait. The PonnOnam 2022 promotion was inaugurated at the Al Rai outlet of the hypermarket on 10 Sept by the top management of LuLu Kuwait along with Al Rai branch members and in the presence of a large gathering of shoppers, well-wishers and media personnel. Onam, a ten-day long cultural extravaganza, is one of the main festivals of the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is often known as ‘PonnOnam’ or ‘Golden Onam’ in reference to the bountiful harvest that traditionally takes place during this season.

Along with colorful competitions and captivating programs that attracted customers, the week-long promotion also featured amazing discounts and special offers on a wide range of products including one-off prices on all Indian fresh vegetables, fruits and other food stuff. Meanwhile, a delightful array of over 22 dishes were available as part of the main ‘Onam sadya’ menu, including more than 11 varieties of irresistible ‘payasams’ (sweet porridges) at very special prices. An alluring mix of Onam flowers, imported specifically for the occasion, also added to the color and fragrance of the festival.

The traditional Onam practice of buying and gifting new clothes to family members on the main day of Onam festival was promoted at LuLu Hypermarket with very special offers on a range of branded clothing outfits as well as stylish sarees, churidars and menswear that were available at never-before discounted prices. Curated ethnic wear were also offered exclusively through LuLu outlets for the occasion.

Underscoring the cultural aspects of the Onam festival, there were a slew of programs arranged to engage shoppers throughout the ‘PonnOnam’ promotion period. These included a variety of cultural programs at the Al Rai outlet on Sept 8 that was accentuated with the distinctive ‘chenda melam’ performance on traditional drums to welcome ‘Maveli’, the festival’s mascot. Meanwhile, a traditional ‘pulikali’ or ‘tiger-dance’ was arranged at the AlRai, AlDajeej and Fahaheel branches of the hypermarket.

A dazzling fashion show of kids in traditional Onam outfits was also held on 8 September at the AlRai branch, with the first prize winner receiving a KD 50 gift voucher. The second prize winner received a KD 40 gift voucher, while the third prize winner received a KD 30 gift voucher, in addition to consolation prizes being presented to all participants. Adding to the festivities, on Sept 9 there was a spirited ‘vadamvali’ (tug of war) competition between 10 teams of 7 members each.

The winning team was presented with a gift voucher worth KD 250, while the second and third placed teams received KD150 and KD100 worth of gift vouchers respectively. On 10 September, the AlRai store also witnessed an attractive ‘pookalam’ (floral carpet design) competition, which displayed the talents of competing teams in arranging flowers in various artistic designs. The winning team was presented with a gift voucher for KD100, while the second-place winners received a gift voucher worth KD 75 and the third-place winner was awarded a gift voucher worth KD 50.

On the same day and venue, a ‘payasa mela’ (payasam cooking) competition was held to demonstrate the payasam cooking capabilities of competitors, with the first prize being a KD 75 gift voucher. The second prize was KD50 worth of gift voucher, and KD 35 gift voucher went as the third prize, along with consolation prizes granted to all participants. LuLu PonnOnam 2022 promotion was supported and sponsored by AlWazzan, Bayara, Eastern and Haribo food product brands.