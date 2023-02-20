LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘LuLu BBQ Nights’

KUWAIT: LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region, launched the “LuLu BBQ Nights” promotion that runs from Feb 15-21 across all outlets of the hypermarket. The promotion features exciting offers and discounts on an array of the finest barbeque products, including prime cut meats, barbeque sauces, BBQ and grilling sets and related accessories and much more.

As part of the week-long promotion, a live BBQ contest was held at the Al-Qurain outlet of the hypermarket on Feb 16, which saw the participation of over 100 contestants. The contest included two categories, one for live barbecuing and another for barbecuing from home. The contestants were judged on the basis of their skills in marinating, barbecuing and grilling.

Winners of both categories received amazing prizes and gifts. All participants received consolation prizes. The main sponsor of the BBQ contest was the popular food brand AlYoum, while Americana, Seara and Sadia food brands were co-sponsors of the event. Winners and participants were presented with their prizes by LuLu Hypermarket top management and the main sponsor AlYoum, along with representatives of Americana, Seara and Sadia.

Also dotting the venue were special product exhibitions and food sampling stalls put up by the sponsors, co-sponsors and other food and beverage brands, including: Almarai, London Dairy, Red Bull, Naif chicken, Khazana and others. Adding further liveliness to the BBQ promotion were a line of food trucks serving various hot and cold food and beverages. Another highlight of the event was the participation of popular Arab chefs who provided live demonstrations of their skills while providing tips and techniques on barbecuing and grilling.

There was a play area with toys for the kids, cartoon characters and contests that rewarded winners with gift vouchers, as well as other entertaining activities to keep everyone engaged. The “LuLu BBQ Nights” promotion reiterates the hypermarket’s continued commitment to provide shoppers with an unrivaled shopping experience, while offering high-quality products from around the world at exceedingly competitive prices.