‘LuLu Proudly South Africa 2023’ fest a resounding success

KUWAIT: LuLu Hypermarket’s festival of South African products titled, ‘LuLu Proudly South Africa 2023’, was a major success, drawing thousands of visitors to all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait. The event, which was held from July 27 to August 1, was inaugurated by the South African Ambassador Manelisi Genge along with LuLu Hypermarket’s top management in Kuwait at the Al-Qurain outlet on July 27.

The festival of South African products offered amazing discounts and special offers on all branded products from South Africa. Adding to the excitement of the six-day festival were special performances by South African music bands, and traditional dances by South Africa artists, as well as large displays of South African foods and goods.

In addition to the colorful decor of South African flags and festoons, all outlets of the hypermarket featured huge cutouts and images of iconic places and attractions of the Rainbow Nation. Other highlights of the celebration included South African street food stalls and free samplings of special foods of South Africa. Among the major South African brands featured at the fest were Blue Diamonds, Heartland, Bokomo, Bakers, Wellingtons, Ceres, The Harvest Table, and Robinsons.

The event’s success opened the door for more exciting celebrations in the coming years. It was a welcoming opportunity for customers to experience the vibrant culture of South Africa and to sample some of the delicious food that the region has to offer.