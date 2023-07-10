Mabarrat Al-Saad honors women’s role in development

KUWAIT: Mabarrat Al-Saad for Knowledge and Scientific Research announced the names of the winners of the awards of the Middle East Network for Women Inventors and Innovators (Ibtikar) and the Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Scientific Competition at the level of the Arab world. In the “Ibtikar” competition, Mabarrat Al-Saad announced that Maryam Al-Ghafri from the United Arab Emirates won gold, Dr Tahira Jafari won silver, Both Wafa Al-Obaidat from the Kingdom of Bahrain and Noha Al-Maya from Kuwait won bronze.

Mabarrat Al-Saad also announced that Qatar Technical School for Girls from the State of Qatar won first place in the Fadia Al-Saad Scientific Competition for secondary schools, Fatima Bint Asad School for Basic Education from the Sultanate of Oman won second place, while Al-Fawwar Secondary School for Girls from the State of Palestine won third place. As for intermediate schools, Al-Hijra School from the United Arab Emirates won first place, Ibri School for Basic Education from the Sultanate of Oman won second place repeated, the third intermediate school in Saudi Arabia won second place repeated, and Zainab Preparatory School from Bahrain won third place.

In her speech during the ceremony announcing the winners, Sheikha Fadia Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, President of Mabarrat Al-Saad praised the cooperation with the Middle East Network for Women Inventors and Innovators launched by Mabarrat Al-Saad and the Global Network of Inventors and Innovators in celebrating women making a difference and contributing to promoting development.

“The development that our countries have witnessed in recent years is evident through the active presence of women in all productive sectors, as no country, economy or society can rise to the challenges of the times or invest all the energies it abounds in isolation from the role of women, which is at the heart of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and at the forefront of its 71 related goals,” she said.

She stressed the essential role of education and training in developing entrepreneurship and mobilizing women’s abilities to engage in creativity, noting that “it is necessary to include this in the process of indoctrination and knowledge acquisition,” and that “the competitions we celebrate today are only part of an integrated building that we seek to achieve.”

Executive Director of Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research, Dr Aisha Al-Houli, said the competition will witness the include entries from Turkey and Indonesia next season, considering it “a good indicator … which confirms the increased awareness of the importance of this type of competition that refines talents and achieves achievements at a high level of creativity and innovation.” – KUNA