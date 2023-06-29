Macron calls for calm after riots in wake of killing teen

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday called for a return to calm and a rapid probe after police killed a teenager that sparked riots and a nationwide outcry.

Violence against police stations, schools, municipalities and the Republic is ‘unjustified’, Macron wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that 150 people were arrested due to riots, expressing support to police and gendarmerie personnel, firefighters who face riots bravely. He announced deploying 9,000 policemen and gendarmes in the country, revealing that the number reached 40,000 Thursday, today.

He indicated that 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in the capital, Paris, where they will use technical and technological tools to combat riots, carry out arrests and restore the republican discipline, BFM news channel reported.

After killing the teenager by police fire Tuesday, west of the capital, France witnessed riots, violence and outcry nationwide.

The protestors set fire in several parts in France and threw stones on firefighters while they were trying to extinguish fire.