Magnitude 4.9 earthquake injures 17 people in NW Iran

Tehran: At least 17 people were injured in an earthquake measuring 4.9 degrees on the Richter scale in Sarab City in Iran’s northwestern East Azerbaijan Province late Monday, according to local reports.

Medical teams provided one-spot treatment for the injured, Iran’s official news agency (IRNA) quoted East Azerbaijan Province’ Crisis Department Chief Mohammad Honar as saying.

The tremor caused damage to some buildings in Sarab City’s villages, the official added. In 2017, at least 600 people were killed when a 7.3 earthquake hit Iran’s Kermanshah province.