Malaysian embassy holds ‘Yes2Malaysia Day’ on April 22, 23

KUWAIT: Embassy of Malaysia, in the State of Kuwait in collaboration with Rexpocentral Malaysia and Education Malaysia Office in Jordan, proudly presents Yes2Malaysia Information Day, which will be held on 22 and 23 April 2022 from 9 pm to 1 am during the holy month of Ramadan.

Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Ali Selamat is proud to be able to host it at the Embassy of Malaysia in the State of Kuwait and very pleased to welcome all the Kuwaitis, Malaysians and other expatriates who have been residing in Kuwait as well as those who are new to the group/community/association etc.

With top-notch education standards, Malaysia is fast becoming a hot favorite with international students. Its educational institutes are counted within the top 200 universities in the world. The best part of Malaysia is its international students from around the globe, including India & other GCC countries.

The ambassador is pleased to announce that the operation of its scheduled commercial flights to the city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, via Bangkok, Thailand, commencing tentatively on 2 June 2022, with tri-weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, which is one of the most important and new destinations of Kuwait Airways, selected after extensive and systematic research due to its historic and touristic attractions along with its rich, diverse culture.

Moreover, Kuala Lumpur also distinguishes itself as a suitable destination for holidays throughout the year and is considered the cultural, financial, and economic centre of Malaysia. “Visit us in person and see what amazing opportunities Malaysia offers at our expo today FOR FREE! Explore the wonders of Information Day, where the option to visit the fair for face-to-face counseling and obtain information about tourism, Visas, and many more! We can’t wait to see you; be it either physically.”