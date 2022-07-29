Malaysian official touts Kuwait as important oil partner

Kuala Lumpur: Secretary-General of the Malaysian Foreign Ministry Amran Mohammad said Friday Kuwait is an important partner in the sector of oil explorations, urging closer investment relations between both countries.

The Malaysian official made the remark while welcoming outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia Hamad Burahma, pointing out bilateral oil partnership through Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) and Malaysia’s electricity-generation and water company working in Kuwait.

He highly commended the great efforts exerted by the Kuwaiti ambassador during his tenure in serving, promoting and strengthening relations between Malaysia and Kuwait at both diplomatic and investment levels.

The Malaysian official underlined that his country and Kuwait have been long-standing friends.

Arab ambassadors in Malaysia had organized a farewell ceremony for the outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Malaysia.