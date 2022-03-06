Man arrested over killing of Kuwaiti family

KUWAIT: Police arrested the prime suspect in the killing of three members of a Kuwaiti family in Ardiya recently, the interior ministry announced. The suspect is an Indian who was arrested in Sulaibiya following investigations after he was identified using CCTV camera footage from nearby homes.

Police found KD 300 in cash plus gold the suspect is believed to have stolen from the house after allegedly stabbing to death the three victims – a couple and their daughter. The suspect was taken to the authorities where he faces premeditated murder charges, the interior ministry indicated in a statement.

According to media reports, the victims, an 80-year-old man, his 50-year-old wife and their 18-year-old daughter were discovered dead at their house, each with multiple stab wounds. Their Ethiopian maid, who worked at their home part-time, was initially apprehended by the authorities, but was later released.

Security officials had earlier ruled out theft after gold and other valuables were found intact at the property, but later discovered that gold and KD 300 in cash were missing. The crime was discovered by the woman’s brother, who discovered the bodies at their home, a security source told local media, and initial investigations revealed that the crime had occurred four days earlier.