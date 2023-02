Leipzig: Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany by RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez struck on 27 minutes for City, scoring his 20th goal in the competition, after being teed-up by Ilkay Gundogan.

Leipzig improved after the break and equalised in the 70th minute when Josko Gvardiol rose above Ruben Diaz to head past Ederson from Marcel Halstenberg’s cross.