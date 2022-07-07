Manpower authority chief, Indian envoy discuss labor issues

KUWAIT: Acting Director General of Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Dr Mubarak Al-Azmi, and representative of authority departments met with India’s Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George and his delegation on Thursday. Azmi welcomed the Ambassador and lauded the historic relations between the two countries, adding that he is keen on strengthening mutual ties. The two sides discussed bringing in and employ Indian labor, as well as providing protection for workers in Kuwait, PAM said in a statement.

Azmi said the marketplace in Kuwait attracts labor according to its need of experienced specialties. He said PAM exerts its efforts to improve the process of bringing in labor in a way that serves the developmental interests of Kuwait, while at the same time care for the laborers’ situation and rights as stated by the labor law and decisions issued by PAM in this regard.

Azmi emphasized the basic role of the authority in providing legal protection and guaranteeing a suitable work environment that ensures the rights of all laborers, including those in the private sector or domestic helpers. Meanwhile, Ambassador Sibi George thanked the State of Kuwait for its efforts and development that deserve to be commended.