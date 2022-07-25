Manpower authority officials meet Bangladesh Ambassador

KUWAIT: Acting Director of Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Dr Mubarak Al-Azmi received Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Kuwait Major General Md Ashikuzzaman and his delegation on Monday. Azmi welcomed the guests, lauded the historic relations between the two countries and expressed keenness on strengthening them.

The ambassador said Kuwait has a cooperative and moderate policy and is a country of law and order. He said the two sides are keen on joint cooperating in regards to Bangladeshi labor and hoped that the percentage of his country’s laborers would increases in the country.