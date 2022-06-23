Manpower authority raids workplaces

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: To ensure that the labor law (No 6/2010) is followed accordingly, the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) officials conducted inspection raids on different institutions and workplaces in Jahra governorate. Inspectors targeted those who are violating the labor law – and issued several violation notices. PAM urged employers and companies to respect and abide by the Kuwait labor law and to stop hiring minors.

Suspects prosecuted

In other news, Social Affairs Ministry undersecretary Abdelaziz Shuaib said that the suspects linked to six special contracts have been referred to the Public Prosecution over suspicion of fraud. The referral was made based on a report by the committee reviewing computer contracts at the ministry following the instructions of Social Affairs and Social Development minister Mubarak Al-Arou.