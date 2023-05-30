Manpower authority’s shelter receives 412 Filipina workers

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower’s labor shelter received 412 Filipina workers after the Philippines embassy’s illegal shelter was shut down, the authority said on Tuesday.

Coordination with immigration authorities revealed that 150 workers have valid visas while 262 have absconding cases filed against them, of whom 224 were sent to deportation while coordination is ongoing with the Philippines embassy to send the rest home in flights paid for by the embassy, the authority explained.

Furthermore, the authority noted that legal action is being taken against 130 workers who have criminal cases filed against them.