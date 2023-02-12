Many expat staff in MoE without valid residency: Official

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has revealed that there are employees working in departments of the ministry without a valid residency permit in violation of the Iqama law. Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Education Saud Al-Juwaiser stated, “We would like to inform you that there is a group of expatriate employees working in the ministry in all educational regions without a valid residency permit.

Based on a decree, it is prohibited to harbor, house or use any foreigner whose residence in the country is illegal. Therefore, they are considered to be in violation of the residency law,” he said.

“Therefore, I kindly ask you to circulate to all school principals a warning and periodic review of the residency of their expatriate workers so that we will not be notified by the Ministry of Interior in this regard. Notify the ministry’s General Office’s Human Resources Department at the Passports Department in the event that you find any employee who does not have a valid residency permit so that we can implement the procedures followed,” Al-Juwaiser added.