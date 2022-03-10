Martyr’s Bureau commemorates Kuwaiti women’s sacrifices

KUWAIT: Kuwait Martyr’s Office, marking the International Women’s Day, shed light on the sacrifices made by 92 female martyrs to defend the dignity and independence of the homeland against the Iraqi invasion. Speaking to the press from a function, organized by the office at Kuwait pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday, Director General of the Office Salah Al-Awfan paid homage to the female martyrs for their contributions to the resistance against brutal invasion.

The function also featured the gains made by Kuwaiti women in the cultural, political and economic fields, said Awfan who doubles as assistant undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan. “This is the third time for the office to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai, which had a positive impact on visitors of Kuwait pavilion,” he pointed out. Last December, the office held a function at the Expo under the theme of “humanitarianism and giving,” and in late February 2022 it celebrated Kuwait national days, he recalled. On March 8, the world marks the International Women’s Day, commemorating the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women around the globe. – KUNA