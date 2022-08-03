By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Al-Qurain Martyrs Karting Championship was concluded earlier in the week at Al-Kout Mall tracks following a very strong competitions. The event was held by Amiri Diwan Secretary, Director of the Martyr’s office Salah Al-Oufan and Kuwait Karting Club Treasurer Yousuf Al-Kandary and families of Beit Al-Qurain Martyrs. Results of the event were as follows:

In the Junior Girls Category: Suad Al-Zanki (First); Noura Al-Azmi (Second) and Sheikha Khalid (Third). In Junior Boys: Yaqoub Al-Zanki took first; Mishal Al-Shaalan (Second) and Hamad Al-Kandari (Third). – Girls: Eman Shams-El-Deen (First); Fatima Al-Shuwaie (Second) and Sharifa Baqer took third. – For Boys: Abdallah Khan (First); Faisal Al-Shuwaie (Second) and Adel Al-Shuwaie (Third).

Salah Al-Oufan said the event honoured Kuwaitis (Martyrs of Qurain) – who sacrificed their lives for Kuwait. He thanked the Karting Club for organizing the event. Mahdi, the son of Martyr Abdelwahid Al-Sairafi thanked the Club for sharing the memory and focusing on the heroic role of the martyrs.