MARZOOK releases new Spain-inspired collection

Shouq and Fahad Al-Marzook released the latest collection for MARZOOK in a ceremony celebrated with Marzook clients and Miguel Moro Aguilar, the Spanish ambassador to Kuwait.

MARZOOK’s SS’23 Fan Collection “YO SOY YO” (I am Me) is to be free. To love oneself, forgive oneself, and accept oneself. This collection is inspired by loving one’s inner being in a world filled with self-doubt and constant need for validation. Today, we celebrate those lost souls, who suffered tragedies and traumas and learned to rebuild themselves again block by block. Remembering how powerful we are and what we stand for as human beings, as mothers, as daughters, as women.

MARZOOK’s latest ad campaign uses a personal poem with the production and voice of Martina diRosso and direction of Fahad Al-Marzook & Diego Diaz Marin shot in Mijas, Spain at one of the most beautiful Plaza de Toro in the world.

Inspired by Andalusian roots, the collection boasts a dreamy array of designs based on the ancient fan design. This SS’23 Collection incorporates materials and colors of the ancient fan, such as ivory, mother of pearl and tortoiseshell, often carved and pierced and ornamented with silver, gold and precious stones for royalty and nobility. For the Marzook woman, who is just as sophisticated, this collection boasts a rich variety of colors, textures, and sizes.

Marzook created different versions of the fan in large and mini versions, diamond cut and laser cut, Swarovski crystal adorned object d’art. This collection features a new style of the Marzook clutch bag. The fan bag embodies the new “IT” bag category in Marzook’s history of numerous hits as is the Pill Bag and the Orb. Unique in shape, color, and texture this handbag will be sure to turn heads at any event and embody what its symbolic ancestor (the hand fan) did as objects of desire of the beau monde.