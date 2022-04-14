Marzouq Al-Kharafi elected new HEISCO Chairman, Bader Al-Kharafi Vice Chairman

KUWAIT: Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) elected its new board of directors at its Annual General Assembly meeting on Wednesday. Marzouq Nasser Al-Kharafi was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The General Assembly approved all items on the agenda including the reports of the board of directors and auditors.

HEISCO is a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company based in Kuwait with a diversified range of business in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding & repair, dredging & marine construction, civil construction, maintenance and other industrial services including heavy industry projects.

Established in 1974 to initially meet the demands of the shipping and maritime industry in the Northern Arabian Gulf, HEISCO expanded its operations to meet the challenges of emerging markets. Today, HEISCO has become one of the leading industrial companies in Kuwait having made significant contribution to the development of the country’s commercial and industrial infrastructure. The company has successfully executed several infrastructure projects in almost every segment of the economy.

HEISCO’s reputation for standards of excellence in quality, performance and customer service grew as the company expanded its footprint and diversified its operations. The company’s highly experienced and dedicated engineers undertake all engineering activities from concept to commissioning with a very high-level of professionalism.

Today, HEISCO’s activities and operations cover a wide-range of fields including shipyard, oil & gas, construction, industrial maintenance, fabrication services, trading, testing & calibration, quality control & testing, scaffolding services and galvanizing plant. It also undertakes onshore and offshore operations through its subsidiary Gulf Dredging & General Contracting Co K.S.C. (closed) and carries out environmental services and industrial inspections through Kuwait International Company for Environmental Services and Industrial Inspection W.L.L., another subsidiary company. It also undertakes specialized manpower supply for various organizations through its subsidiary HEISCO for Technical Specialized Manpower Supply Co W.L.L.

HEISCO’s commitment to its clients is proven by its quality management system certification to ISO 9001: 2015 and occupational health & safety management system certification to ISO 45001: 2018 and the environmental management system certification to ISO 14001:2015 standards. HEISCO is one of the approved contractors of Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) for civil construction – Category 1, and electrical works – Category 2. HEISCO has a branch in Iraq to expand its services and take advantage of the emerging markets in the country.