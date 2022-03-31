Massive fire engulfs Souq Mubarakiya

KUWAIT: A huge fire that erupted in Souq Mubarakiya on Thursday gutted scores of shops, Kuwait Fire Force announced. Up to eight fire squads battled the blaze amid heavy smoke from the burning stores, KFF Public Relations Officer Redha Al-Salman said in a statement. The force was informed about the fire at 3:20 pm, with flames spreading to 20 stores, Salman said, adding the fire engulfed the shops quickly because they were packed with inflammable materials including perfumes and leather products.

Firemen struggled to put out the fire due to the presence of many people at the market, Salman said, urging people to stay away from the scene and affirming that the firemen cordoned off the flames and took measures to prevent the fire from spreading any further. A huge plume of black smoke billowed into the skies from the area, rising above Kuwait City’s skyscrapers. Souq Mubarakiya is a favorite shopping place for citizens and expatriates, particularly with the advent of the fasting month of Ramadan. – KUNA