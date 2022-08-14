Max 40 students per class, ban on raising school fees

KUWAIT: Four new private foreign schools are preparing to receive new students for the upcoming academic year starting on August 28 after they were licensed by the ministry of education, as part of preparations by the ministry to organize the educational system at all private schools.

The ministry of education stressed it is closely monitoring fees charged at private schools so that they do not exceed what was previously agreed, pointing out that any increase in fees is subject to studies and analyses and not based on personal whims or individual decisions by the schools.

Private schools have started distributing books to students, and their warehouses are ready to distribute books to those who haven’t received them on the first day of school. Furthermore, based on ongoing maintenance and expansion efforts, the capacity of each classroom is set at a maximum of 40 students.

It is expected that some private schools will suffer from a lack of janitors, bus drivers and support staff, as some schools have not completed the procedures necessary to transfer commercial visas and hire necessary workers. These procedures are currently underway in cooperation with concerned government departments.

Meanwhile, a new decision has been issued to appoint Kuwaiti educational staff for the new academic year by Education Minister Ali Al-Mudhaf. “These regulations have been set after studying the numbers of graduating Kuwaiti teachers and comparing them to the requirements of educational zones and specializations,” he said.

According to the decision, the work areas for Kuwaiti teachers for the 2022-23 academic year with certain specializations will be in areas that need them. Residents of Sabah Al-Ahmad City, Ali Sabah Al-Salem (Um Al-Haiman) and Wafra residential area are exempt from this decision, but they have to start work in the schools of these areas. Teachers with specializations not mentioned in this decision will be hired in educational areas where they reside. The public teaching sector must publish an internal memo for the distribution of Kuwaiti staff, with the exception of fresh graduates, and to stay within the framework agreed upon, the decision added.