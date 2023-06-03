Media center, health clinics ready for election day: Officials

KUWAIT: With only a few days separating Kuwait from its third National Assembly elections in two and a half years, preparations for the event are in their final stretch. The Ministry of Information announced Friday that work is ongoing to prepare the media center where journalists will be covering the June 6 elections. According to KUNA, the ministry has chosen the Four Seasons Hotel to house the center, which will be set up from June 4-7 to meet the needs of all media personnel from international and local news organizations covering the parliamentary race.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Dr Nasser Muhaisen, who inspected the preparations accompanied by a number of the ministry’s leaders last week, lauded the efforts made by all those involved in a statement. Fifty media people, from many countries across the globe, were invited to visit the polling stations and see the progress of the electoral and democratic process in the country, ministry spokesperson Anwar Murad told KUNA.

125 medical clinics Head of the medical emergency department at the Ministry of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Shatti said the ministry has prepared medical clinics in 125 polling stations, which includes nurses and paramedics, as well as five ambulances in each governorate. He said, in a statement to KUNA, that people can directly contact any emergency department in public hospitals as required. He added that all area clinics are fully prepared to help anyone in need. Shatti called on all voters to follow the rules set by the health ministry, adding that voting priority is for elders, people with sicknesses or disabilities.