Medical staff pay special attention to voters

KUWAIT: Polling stations of the 13th legislative term of Municipal Council elections witnessed a wide spread of medical equipment and staff to serve voters. Ambulances were distributed among nine high-density centers, in addition to the keenness of the Health Ministry to provide 34 medical clinics in all polling stations, including nursing staff and paramedics.

Similar efforts were made by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRSC), in providing wheelchairs and umbrellas, in addition to the deployment of volunteers to assist the elderly and the disabled and to facilitate their transportation to the electoral commissions. – KUNA