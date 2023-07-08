Medvedev beats friend Fucsovics

LONDON: World number three Daniil Medvedev defeated close friend Marton Fucsovics to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the second time on Saturday. Medvedev came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against the muscular 67th-ranked Hungarian, recording his best Slam performance this year after a third-round exit at the Australian Open and first-round loss at the French Open.

Fucsovics, a quarter-finalist in 2021, saw his faltering challenge unravel when broken early in the fourth set, before calling a medical time-out to treat a right foot injury. Despite that setback, he still made Medvedev work for the victory, saving a clutch of match points before the third seed prevailed. “It was a very tough match,” said the 27-year-old former US Open champion. “Marton plays well on grass and has made the quarter-finals here, which I haven’t done. “I was more decisive after the first set, saved some break points and I’m happy to be through.”

He added: “I want to do well here. It’s my worst Grand Slam in terms of results so I have a big motivation to do well here.” Medvedev, who was banned from Wimbledon in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will face either US 16th seed Tommy Paul or unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova stayed on track for a third title by beating Serbian qualifier Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday. The Czech former world number two has pedigree on grass but has only made it past the third round once since she claimed her second title at the All England Club in 2014. The ninth seed, who warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the WTA tournament on grass in Berlin last month, swapped early breaks with Stevanovic but broke again to love in the sixth game, which proved decisive.

Both players were vulnerable on serve in the second set and were locked at 4-4 after a fourth break. World number 225 Stevanovic held to edge ahead 5-4 before rain swept across the courts, forcing a lengthy delay. When they returned, Kvitova won 10 consecutive points but she struggled to close the deal against stubborn Stevanovic before finally sealing the victory on her fourth match point. “I love playing on grass, for sure,” said Kvitova. “When my serve is working I love it even more. “I don’t think it was the case today but somehow I found a way, which I’m very happy with.”

Djokovic beats Wawrinka

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic made the Wimbledon fourth round for the 15th time on Friday, beating old rival Stan Wawrinka and a night-time curfew as Andy Murray hinted his All England Club days may be over. Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 24th career Grand Slam crown, came through 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) against the 38-year-old Wawrinka. World number two Djokovic will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who he has defeated five times in as many meetings, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Friday’s win was Djokovic’s 21st in 27 meetings with Wawrinka, a three-time major champion who famously defeated the Serb in the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open finals. Djokovic never faced a break point under the Centre Court roof and completed victory just 15 minutes before the 11pm All England Club curfew kicked in otherwise they would have had to return on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry for a spot in the last 16. Murray admitted he doesn’t know if he will be back at Wimbledon after going down 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (2/7), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in a four-hour 40-minute second round epic. The 36-year-old has not made the second week of a Grand Slam since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2017. “I don’t know,” said former world number one Murray when asked if he would be back in 2024.

“Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don’t necessarily help with that.” Tsitispas fired 90 winners past Murray and goes on to face Laslo Djere of Serbia for a place in the last 16. “It’s never easy against Andy. Everyone loves him here,” said the 24-year-old Greek. Murray had been ahead two sets to one when the match was halted on Thursday due to the tournament curfew. However, he was unable to maintain the momentum on Friday despite not dropping serve in the match until the third game of the decider.

Medvedev, Rune through

Men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev returned to complete his second-round clash against Adrian Mannarino, the Frenchman who defeated him at Wimbledon five years ago. The mercurial Russian was two sets and 4-4 ahead when play was halted on day four but quickly wrapped up victory in a third set tie-break. Danish sixth seed Holger Rune reached the third round for the first time, brushing aside Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Seventh seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and Italian eighth-seed Jannik Sinner made the last 16 with wins over David Goffin and Quentin Halys respectively. World number one Iga Swiatek, the US Open and French Open champion, went through to the last 16 with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Petra Martic and next faces 14th-ranked Belinda Bencic. Victory in that clash will give the 22-year-old Pole a place in the quarter-finals for the first time.

Ukraine v Belarus

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat Varvara Gracheva, who recently switched nationality from Russia to France, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia became the fourth top 10 woman to be knocked out when she committed 53 unforced errors in a 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-5 loss to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. Victoria Azarenka, twice a semi-finalist, made the last 16 when she brushed aside Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. She will face Elina Svitolina who will again refuse to shake hands with her Belarusian rival in protest at the country’s support of Russia in the invasion of Ukraine. “For me it’s a big motivation and for my country as well. A lot of Ukrainians will be watching, will be supporting me. I will go out there and put the fighting spirit on,” said Svitolina.

Fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko triumphed in the longest-ever tiebreak in a Grand Slam women’s singles match. The deciding breaker stretched to a record 38 points as the 34-year-old defeated Ana Bogdan 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (20/18) having saved five match points and converting a seventh match point of her own. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu came back from 2-5 down in the final set to defeat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/7). — AFP