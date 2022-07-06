Meet HUAWEI’s latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life

KUWAIT: Years ago, when smartphones were still in their evolving phase, entry-level smartphones used to get a bad rap for being mediocre. But things have changed for the better. Entry-level phones, like the HUAWEI nova Y series, now often offer some solid features that are mostly seen on flagship devices. That’s why the release of HUAWEI nova Y70 got us seriously excited. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a stunning display, a great set of cameras and ample 128GB storage space. The best part is that the HUAWEI nova Y70 lets you have all of these for a very attractive price.

1 Reliable battery for uninterrupted performance

The HUAWEI nova Y70 comes with a large 6000mAh battery that can power the phone for 3 days on a single full charge. Moreover, the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge allows for fast, reliable charging. As a result, you can get three hours of continuous video playback on a ten-minute charge. This means you won’t have to stop gaming or pause your shows for long every time you charge up the phone.

2 Captivating 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display

The large 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display on the HUAWEI nova Y70 is great for displaying content in its full glory. The high screen to body ratio of 90.26 percent takes the visual experience up a notch. It makes everything feel captivating and helps you focus on the content. Moreover, the design of the display itself is sleek and simple, with a narrow notch, to make the most of your mobile screen.

3 Perfect phone for social media-worthy pictures

The cameras on the HUAWEI nova Y70 let to snap the perfect selfies and excellent group pictures. The AI Triple Camera on the phone is equipped with a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Main Camera brings in more light when taking pictures, which results in better quality photos. The Ultra-Wide Angle Camera allows you to fit more content into the frame so that you can easily fit your entire group of friends or a wide landscape in a single shot. The Depth Camera helps create the bokeh effect, which blurs the background to keep the focus on the subject of the photo.

Even the 8MP front camera uses the bokeh effect when taking selfies. Huawei’s self-developed AI Beauty algorithm can apply a natural beautifying effect to selfies to make them more stylish. The algorithm tailors the 3D beautification effect according to your age and gender to help make your skin look flawless. It also helps improve the quality of the photo by sharpening the image and reducing digital noise. All of these features allow you to produce great selfies to post and share on social platforms and keep those memories of your adventures alive.

4 128GB of storage for loads of entertainment

In addition to the stable performance and immersive visuals, HUAWEI nova Y70 users can rely on the device to store all of their games and shows, thanks to the 128GB of storage space. You won’t have to sacrifice any of your content to free up space. In case 128GB just doesn’t cover what you need, you can use a MicroSD card to increase the storage capacity up to 512GB. That way, you won’t have to worry about deleting old content and can keep downloading new ones.

As icing on the cake, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps. If you are looking for a smartphone that checks all the boxes but doesn’t break the bank in 2022, then go for the HUAWEI nova Y70. The phone combines so many attractive features in a single device: super long battery life with fast charging, large and immersive display, impressive camera, and a boatload of storage space.