Meet the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE!

By Islam Al-Sharaa

Kuwait: Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value. You may have to compromise slightly on one aspect or another, but it’s often totally worth it. They also come with many benefits besides their competitive price, they often boast premium features, they’re on par with the performance of high-end phones and they allow you to update to a newer gadget without feeling as guilty.

Huawei’s newest mid-range phone HUAWEI nova 9 SE is the latest addition to their mid-range offerings and we definitely think that it is a great choice for a mid-range phone priced under KWD 84.900 and here’s why:

Staggering 108MP High-Res Photography

HUAWEI nova 9 SE is equipped with a 108MP AI Quad Camera system, which comprises of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. With an impressive pixel count, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera allows users to unleash their creativity in sublime detail. The larger sensor and advanced imaging technology allow the smartphone to deliver extremely clear shots in High-Res mode, creating lossless images even when they are zoomed in three times.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE can capture pictures in dark environments and increase the brightness while reducing noise and improving the photo’s dynamic range. You can also snap perfect selfies in low light as the Super Night Shot feature can accurately recognise human faces and optimise the background while filtering out noise. With AI recognition shutter technology, enabling the smart adjustment of the shutter, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures dynamic scenes with precision, allowing every single memory that matters to be preserved.

Powerful performance

Fast charging has become a must-have in smartphones. Thanks to 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, HUAWEI nova 9 SE can be charged by 60 per cent in just 15 minutes or be fully charged in 36 minutes.

A striking design with sophisticated craftsmanship

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE features a HUAWEI FullView Display with ultra-narrow bezels measuring a mere 1.05mm each. This contributes to a far more immersive visual experience for the user and perfectly complements the ultra-slim body of the smartphone, which comes in at just 7.94mm. The rear lens bears the nova Series’ iconic Star Orbit Ring camera design. With its slim body coupled with the 3D Glass Rear Cover, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is easy to hold and fits well in the palm of your hand.

Creative Vlog Experiences

If you are into making vlogs, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE has everything you need. No matter where, you can easily take videos from different perspectives, thanks to the Continuous Front/Rear Recording. This feature lets you seamlessly film from different perspectives, save footage as a single file, and save your time from complex editing. On the other hand, Dual-View Video recording allows you to showcase live reactions to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no extra editing. There is also the Petal Clip app to streamline the whole content creation process. In case you haven’t tried vlogging yet, this might also be the perfect time to start.

EMUI 12

With EMUI 12, users can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly; cross-device collaboration can be established with a simple tap.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the smartphone and other Huawei devices via Huawei share, and speak with up to 11 parties simultaneously by taking advantage of the larger display, camera, and speakers.

Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE offers a smart, easy and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE where users can easily navigate, explore, find and easily download a wide range of high-quality apps.

You might be hard-pressed to find a smartphone with better features at this price point, that is why we think that the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is a great choice for a mid-range phone priced at KWD 84.900.