Mexican Ambassador sends Eid Al-Adha greetings

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Mexico to the State of Kuwait released a statement expressing greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha. “Ambassador of Mexico to Kuwait Miguel Angel Isidro has the honor to extend his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince, the Government and people of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the advent of ‘Eid-al-Adha’, wishing the friendly people of Kuwait further prosperity and stability,” reads a statement released by the embassy on Wednesday.

“It is with great pleasure I look forward to working alongside the State of Kuwait to write a new chapter of bilateral relations and cooperation and bring more prosperity to both countries and people,” Ambassador Isidro added. “In recent years, our two countries have enjoyed deepening collaboration and exchanges in the commercial and cultural fields, and we are excited to grow that relationship in the years ahead. Once again, I wish the people of Kuwait and everyone a safe and blessed Eid with happiness and health.”