Mexican Ambassador sends Eid greetings

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Mexico Miguel Angel Isidro extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, the government and the people of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing the friendly people of Kuwait further prosperity and stability.

Ambassador Isidro added, “In recent years, the two countries have enjoyed deepening bilateral relations, practical cooperation and cultural exchanges. Mexico stands ready to work with Kuwait to enhance dialogue, communication and cooperation, continue to support each other on international and regional issues in a view to push our bilateral relations to a new high. Mexico is looking forward to enhancing high level exchanges and cooperation with Kuwait and strengthening coordination in international forums to further cement and promote the friendship between our two countries and peoples.”