Mexico ambassador sends Eid greetings

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Mexico Miguel Angel Isidro has the honor to extend his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and the people of Kuwait, on the occasion of the advent of Eid-al-Fitr, wishing the friendly people of Kuwait further prosperity and stability.

Isidro added, “I would like to express our continued commitment to strengthening the relation ties between Kuwait and Mexico and assure Kuwait that we will strive to further consolidate the bilateral relations already existing between the two countries. On this festive day, I wish His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the best of health and happiness and the friendly people of Kuwait peace and prosperity”. Tel +965 22261980 Fax +965 25731952 E-mail: [email protected]

Eid Mubarak! ‘Wa Kullu Aam Wa Antum Bekhair’