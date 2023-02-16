Mexico Embassy congratulates Amir, Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: “I am truly privileged and honored to celebrate alongside the friendly nation of Kuwait and its people, the milestone of the 62nd Independence Day and 32nd Liberation Day celebrations. On this historic occasion, I wish to extend to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

The people of Mexico and Kuwait have always enjoyed friendly relations and good cooperation. Kuwait can be rightly proud of its achievements since independence. The country has always been an example of stability and economic growth and I wish Kuwait to continue serving as an oasis of peace and welfare in the region. I am confident that the existing bonds of friendship and good cooperation will be further enhanced for the mutual benefits of our two countries. May I take this opportunity to wish His Highness the Amir good health and the friendly Kuwaiti people continued progress and prosperity.”